AT AGE 90, OWNER OF FALLS SERVICE STATION ISN'T READY TO RETIRE

If you happen to ride past Martin's Service Station at 132 24th St. today, be sure to stop and wish the owner a happy 90th birthday.

Jesse B. Martin will be celebrating the occasion by working at the garage he has owned and operated since April of 1931.

He still sells gasoline, repairs holes in tires and pumps kerosene.

"I'm gonna stay here till I capitulate," he said with a smile. "As long as my son wants to keep the station, I'll try and help him.

"I want to keep active," he continued. "I don't want to stay home and go to pot. I want to keep active, and I think that's why I'm living longer."

In addition to keeping active, he has some other secrets of longevity.

One is that he quit smoking about 60 years ago.

And: "I pretty well closed out on alcohol, too, about 10 years after I quit the cigarettes. A quart of whiskey lasts me a year."

He continued: "I go to bed pretty early, but I listen to the news till 8 o'clock, and then I get ready for bed."

He gets up at 6 a.m. and makes himself breakfast.

Staying away from too much red meat is another of his secrets to a long life.

His wife, Estelle, died 40 years ago. But "I didn't give up," said Martin, who has three children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third great-grandchild on the way.

Besides working at the garage, Martin tries his hand at writing poetry. In May, he wrote "The Trail of the Golden Agers," which is a tribute to one of his friends, Millie Moeller.

Another of his poems is "Ninety Year Saga":

"And now ninety years of my life have passed by like a breeze. I'm all set for 90 more so to speak, if you please."

Longevity seems to run in the Martin family. His isn't ready to retire

four siblings are still going strong: Elizabeth Baunan is 92, Israel is 89, and Susannah Martin and Matilda Martin are 77 and 81, respectively.

"My dad just got his driver's license again," said his son, Donald, who noted the license was renewed for another four years. "He goes to the bank, and he goes shopping."

Martin lives in an upstairs apartment and still takes his dog for a walk.

"I think genetics is the biggest thing," he said.

Donald's wife, Betty S., has put together for her father-in-law a book of facts about his life. She particularly likes his poems. "For a man his age, I think they're fantastic."

On Dec. 8, Martin's children gave him a birthday party.

"Never had a birthday party in my life until now," he quipped.

It was held in the Echo Club, with about 50 people attending.

"We had never honored my dad before," said Donald, who gave the party with his older brother, Robert J., and his younger sister, Barbara A. Chiarella.

"We gave my dad a color TV. He never had a color TV," said Donald.

Martin said his son fooled him when he put up the antenna for the television set two months ahead of time.

About a week ago, Martin got a special birthday greeting: a card from President Bush and the first lady.