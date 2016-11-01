DR. WILLIAM G. WEARE, ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON

Services for Dr. William Gonder Weare, an orthopedic surgeon, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Cornell & Daggett Funeral Chapel, South Avenue and 10th Street, Niagara Falls. Burial will be in Lundy's Lane Cemetery, Niagara Falls, Ont.

Weare, 74, formerly of Lewiston, died Friday (Dec. 27, 1991) in Sarasota, Fla.

He earned his medical degree at the University of Toronto in 1941 and served an internship at Toronto General Hospital.

During World War II, he served in the Canadian navy.

He received orthopedic training at Northwestern University, the Bone and Joint Clinic in Oklahoma City and Cleveland Clinic.

Weare practiced orthopedic surgery in Niagara Falls, Ontario and New York. He was on the staff of Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, Mount View Hospital in Lockport and the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls, Ont.

He and his wife, Mary, retired to Osprey, Fla. from Lewiston in 1969.

He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Canadian Orthopedic Association. He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the International College of Surgeons.

A pilot, Weare also was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was a soloist with the Boy Choristers and sang in many churches.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, John A. of Chicago.

