DANIEL R. O'NEILL JR., BUFFALO FIREFIGHTER

A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel R. O'Neill Jr., a retired Buffalo firefighter, will be offered at 9 a.m. Tuesday in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 65 Ridgewood Road, following prayers at 8:30 in the Reddington Funeral Home, 657 Abbott Road. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park.

A lifelong resident of Buffalo, O'Neill, 59, died Friday (Dec. 27, 1991) in Mercy Hospital after a long illness.

O'Neill retired in 1982 after 23 years with the Buffalo Fire Department. He also had been employed at the Buffalo Grain Handlers Local 109 and at the B&O and South Buffalo railroads.

He graduated from Bishop Timon High School in 1951 and attended Canisius College. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was an avid sportsman with interests in golfing, bowling and baseball.

O'Neill was a member of Holy Name Society at St. Martin's Catholic Church and the Floods Social Club, a South Ward social club. He also was secretary-treasurer of Grain Handlers Local 109 Credit Union.

He was a former co-owner of Smitty's Restaurant on Abbott Road in South Buffalo.

Survivors include his wife, the former Jacqueline Shanks; four sons, Daniel R. III, Michael S., Timothy P. and Gavin T.; three daughters, Maureen L., Susan Lauber and Kathleen; his mother, Alice O'Neill; a brother, John, and five grandchildren.[skelley]