CANADA SEES NEW BOOM IN BABIES

Canada's economy may not be booming, but Canadian babies are arriving on the scene in numbers not seen since the end of the last baby boom in the mid-'60s.

For the third year in a row, Canada's birthrate jumped, and, last year, slightly fewer than under 400,000 babies were born, the highest number in almost 30 years.

These new Canadians along with the highest net immigration rate in 30 years, pushes Canada's population up to 26.8 million.

Jean Dumas of Statistics Canada, says the boom is the natural result of women born in the earlier baby boom deciding they no longer can postpone motherhood.

"They've waited to become parents while they established their careers and bought their houses and second cars, and now they're turning their minds to kids," he said.

This "baby-boom echo," has become a familiar pattern in the industrial nations of the West, and means good times ahead for those thinking of becoming teachers, said Margaret Michalowski of Statistics Canada's demographic department.

Ms. Michalowski said the end of World War II brought on the first baby boom, and the end of the Cold War could start another.

But she adds: "it could work the other way, too. Women are more educated than they were 30 to 40 years ago, and they participate in the work force in greater numbers and that's increasing. These are both reasons why women are having less children."

Predictions are difficult, she said.

Ms. Michalowski said Canada's annual 1.4 percent growth in population is another reason for the boom. Many newly arrived immigrants tend to have babies, and that could be a reason why the birthrate has jumped from 1.66 children per woman in 1988 to 1.8 in 1990, reversing a steady decline since 1965.

Ontario and Quebec came in as the most fertile provinces -- Ontario, because it is the main destination for immigrants and migrants from other provinces, and Quebec because it has legislated generous baby bonuses for mothers with more than two children, she explained.

Canada's birthrate, while higher than the European Community, lags behind the United States and Australia, Ms. Dumas said.