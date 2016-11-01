POLICE SAY SUSPECT USED BROTHER'S NAME

A man who was arrested last week in the Fillmore District used his brother's name when he was booked by police.

The man, who was charged Dec. 18 in a purse-snatching, is Jay J. Johnson, City Court officials said. His age and address, however, were not available.

Johnson pleaded innocent when he was arraigned in City Court. Fillmore Station police arrested Johnson inside a Fillmore Avenue home and accused him of stealing a purse from a woman in the parking lot of the Kmart at 998 Broadway.

Johnson impersonated his brother, Edward N. Johnson, 32, of 34 Colfax Ave., who was not arrested.