MRS. HARRIGAN

Monika Marie Senefelder and Charles Michael Harrigan III were married Friday at 5:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cathedral. Monsignor William J. Gallagher performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Senefelder of Town of Tonawanda and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Harrigan Jr. of West Valley. A reception was given in Hearthstone Manor. The bride, an alumna of Sweet Home High School, is a magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of University at Buffalo. The bridegroom is an alumnus of Springville-Griffith Institute High School and UB where he earned a master's degree in business administration. They will live in Buffalo.