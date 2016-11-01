Ernest R. O'Harrow, 65, a retired machinist, died Friday (Dec. 27, 1991) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a long illness.

A native of West Decatur, Pa., O'Harrow moved to Niagara Falls in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked for Occidental Chemical Co. and its predecessors for 32 years until he retired in 1981. He lived on 78th Street was a member of LaSalle Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Glenna M. White; two daughters, Roselette Nugent of Wheatfield and Merle L. Lyons of Rome, N.Y.; two sons, Timothy R., serving with the U.S. Air Force in Alabama, and Richard F.; his mother, Julia Woods O'Harrow of Houtzdale, Pa.; two brothers, James and Addison, both of Florida; four sisters, Hester Paulson of California, Lydia Krause of York, Pa.; Laura McClelland of Houtzdale, Pa., and Catherine Phillips, and 11 grandchildren.

Services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Lane Funeral Home, 8622 Buffalo Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.

