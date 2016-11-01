THAT TIME OF YEAR A CALENDAR FOR DECORATING

CHANCES ARE your grandmother stuck to a strict routine when it came to running a household. On Mondays she stripped the beds; on Tuesdays, she ironed. In early April, she spring-cleaned; in late August, she canned. Come fall, she scrubbed the cupboards so the kitchen sparkled for the holidays.

Schedules are less rigid now, of course. The closets may or may not get cleaned on days off from work. Loads of laundry get tossed in whenever there's a free moment. And thanks to hard-working Hoovers, the need to beat winter's dust from rugs has all but disappeared.

But experts say homeowners should not ignore the calendar, especially when it comes to larger home improvement or decorating projects.

Certain home-enhancing tasks -- hanging vinyl siding, for example -- can be done year-round, assuming installers take expansion and contraction of materials into consideration. But other jobs -- such as painting interiors -- are best done at certain times of the year.

"My choice would be in the spring or early summer, before it gets hot and humid and things don't dry as well. At least then you can have your windows open, and you're outside more so you're not smelling the fumes," said Tia Greno, owner of Decorating to a "T," in Snyder.

"It's also light longer, so if the painter wants to start after 4 p.m., you've got the long days," she said.

September also is a good month for painting, but not much later. "Come the beginning of November, if you are going to entertain for the holidays, you don't want work people in your house," Ms. Greno said.

Planning to paint the exterior of your home this year? The painting experts at Benjamin Moore recommend never painting the outside of your home in direct, hot summer sun; when air and surface temperatures are below 50 degrees Fahrenheit; on damp surfaces, or during foggy weather.

Late summer/early fall also is a good time to clean closets, Ms. Greno said. "The time for me to do closets is at the end of August or beginning of September -- before the kids go back to school. I weed out all the clothes that don't fit anybody and give them to charity," she said.

Why then? "The new things are coming in for school. I'm also preparing for the holidays -- even sorting the toys -- so they don't have that much around. You focus on uncluttering your life because it gets so busy from September through December," Ms. Greno said.

Another tip: Once a year -- any month will do -- get rid of one thing in the house that isn't so wonderful anymore and work on replacing it. This year it may the old buffet in the dining room; next year, the kitchen chairs.

Then 20 years from now, or after the kids are through college, homeowners avoid having to redo the entire house at once -- a project few can afford. "I think you can prevent the house from looking stale if once a year you replace just one thing," Ms. Greno said.

Ann R. Verbeck, of the Cooperative Extension, said that homeowners looking to replace furnishings should keep their eyes open to seasonal sales.

"January and July used to be the traditional furniture months; that was when you bought furniture because that was when it was on sale. But that doesn't hold quite as true today as it once did. Now with the way retailers are merchandising, they have sales much more frequently," she said.

Even so, these are the months to check out prices. "I still think there are some good sales in those months. It's when they are moving out last season's goods and making room for new merchandise for the spring and fall," Mrs. Verbeck said.

Same with carpeting and white sales. Retailers offer special promotions year-round, but January is the traditional month for these sales, which are especially attractive to those who have a few dollars left after the holidays.

Those with the greenest thumbs also start planning their gardens in January. "The catalogs all start coming in right after the first of the year, so true gardeners look at their books and do their planning and ordering early. Some people start putting in early gardens the end of March," Mrs. Verbeck said.

There's another advantage to sticking to a schedule, especially when it comes to home decoration.

"Rooms are alive. Furniture is meant to be moved around. Seasonally arrange your furniture. Bring a sofa over near the window in the summer so you can enjoy the sunlight. Arrange a cozy setting by the fireplace for winter evenings," wrote Alexandra Stoddard in one of her decorating books.

Ms. Stoddard also urges readers to think of their homes as having four seasons. "When you break the year up into three-month sections you become inspired to infuse some of the season's most enjoyable charms into your surroundings," she wrote.

"In the summer, lift the rugs and have bare floors; slip-cover in inexpensive stripes. In the fall, have a basket of apples on the hall table. In winter, decorate festively for the holidays. In the spring, clean!," she said.

Most importantly, decorating experts urge homeowners planning to redecorate this year to plan ahead and give themselves enough time to do it right, whether they are working with a professional or tackling the job themselves.

"It depends on the scope of the project, of course, but I do think people should think on a six-month cycle so they're not rushed into making decisions," Ms. Greno said.

The first of the year is a good time to begin planning.

"I would start in January to get things done because the spring is when everything begins to look so dingy and awful. The light starts to come in, and you notice the wallpaper or fabric has faded and it can't go another year in the sun," she said.

Early planning is a necessity for large-scale decorating projects to be completed in time for a special occasion this summer or for the winter holidays. "It takes that long to come up with the ideas, get the stuff ordered and get it delivered and done. When people come in the beginning of November (to redecorate) for Christmas, they can forget about it," Ms. Greno said.

Even accessorizing can be very time-consuming. "Get your main pieces in, and take the time to do it right. When you rush into something or just stick something in a corner, that's when you blow the room.

"You just run out and buy something for immediate gratification and a year later you wonder, 'Why did I get that?,' " she added.