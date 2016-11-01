SOIL, CONSERVATION DISTRICT TO SELL SHRUB, TREE SEEDLINGS

American chestnut trees are among 35 tree and shrub seedling species the Erie County Soil & Water Conservation District will sell this year.

Keith Tharnish, the district's manager, said orders for evergreens, hardwoods, shrubs, and shoreline and stream-bank plants will be accepted through March 27 and filled on a first-come basis. For order blanks and information contact the district office at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora, 14052.