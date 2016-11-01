NIAGARA GOP LEGISLATORS ASSIGNED PANELS EACH OF 12 LAWMAKERS MAKING UP THE MAJORITY WILL CHAIR A COMMITTEE

Each of the 12 Republican members of the Niagara County Legislature will chair a committee during the coming year, except for Lee Simonson of Lewiston, who will continue to serve as chairman of the entire Legislature.

Simonson, who will resume his seat as chairman when the Legislature organizes on Jan. 7, announced the committee assignments recently. The 19-member Legislature is controlled 12 to 7 by Republicans.

Margaret Truax, who defeated veteran Democrat Richard M. Shanley in Lockport's 15th District, will take over the chairmanship of the Health Services Committee. This committee oversees several departments including public health, mental health, drug abuse and the Mount View Health Facility, the county-owned nursing home.

Mrs. Truax succeeds Marvin W. Wendt as chairman of that committee. Wendt was defeated by fellow Republican Curtis Hopkins in the 14th District which covers the towns of Wilson and Cambria, last November.

Hopkins will head the newly formed Elections Committee. This committee, Simonson said, will be responsible for the operation of the Board of Elections which conducts and certifies elections within Niagara County. In addition, the board compiles and maintains registration lists for more than 100,000 voters and trains more than 740 election inspectors and 34 custodians every year.

The chairmen of the Legislature's other 10 standing committees will remain the same. This means that William L. Ross of the 7th District in the towns of Wheatfield and Niagara will be the only Democrat to head a committee. Once again he will chair the Environmental Management Committee.

Other chairmen and their committees are:

John P. Oates, 16th District, Lockport, Administration; Steven H. Brown, 2nd District, Niagara Falls, Commerce, Transportation and Tourism; Ronald L. Perry, 18th District, Newfane, Finance and Education; Laurence M. Haseley, 17th District, Town of Lockport, Parks.

Also Philo J. Brooks, 13th District, Porter, Personnel; Arthur F. Kroening, 8th District, Wheatfield, Public Safety; Gerald E. Meal, 19th District, Royalton-Hartland, Public Works; H. William Feder, 1st District, Niagara Falls, Senior and Youth Services, and Malcolm A. Needler, 11th District, North Tonawanda, Social Services.