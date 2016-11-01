"Nah. Just small and greedy."

Shopper with a dozen bags, in line at mall cash register, answering an onlooker's question: "You have a big family?"

Joy to the world

The trial is over. But we'll bet money that amid the mail piling up on Willie Smith's and Patricia Bowman's desks sits a request from ex-CBS morning show co-host Phyllis George reading: "Hey, you two, how about an interview and a hug?" Sure, asking that of rape-case opponents Cathy Crowell-Webb and Gary Dotson virtually trashed George's journalistic career in the '80s, but aren't the '90s all about Getting Real and Being Blunt? Couldn't such a bold question revive a failed career? Says George's spokesman: "That matter is over and done with, that 'how about a hug' business. She will have no comment." Drat.

Dear God, not Vanilla!

We were supposed to keep this a secret, but the holidays have us a bit giddy, so here goes: In the 1992 World Almanac and Book of Facts, guess who gets the ax from the "Noted Personalities" section: Vanilla Ice. Talk about your last-minute surprise gifts. Has this been a great Christmas or what?

Leave 'em laughing ...

When you blow, er, go. Speaking of getting the boot, word is that when fired Channel 4 features reporter Doug Smith got the de rigueur goodbye cake in the newsroom, he greeted it with a smile and a deep breath that blew out not only the candles, but his teeth as well. According to several eyewitnesses, Smith quickly popped the dentures back in and offered pieces of cake all around. But in the words of one staffer, "The people standing closest to him suddenly got real busy and didn't want any cake."

Not!

Before we close out the year, let's just address this whole "not" thing flat-out, shall we? Now that we've heard it used and abused by everyone from precocious toddlers to grandmotherly types ("Yeah, this is fresh beef. Not," blurted an irate elderly woman at a grocery meat counter last week), isn't it possible this odious little idiom is now as worn out as it was in '77? Could we maybe use "un" in '92? Just asking.

The buzz

"thirtysomething" returning as a Lifetime cable rerun this spring, starting with a marathon 85 episodes in a row, or 3 1/2 solid days and nights of Hope ... and more Hope ... and more Hope. ... Hot holiday hair: silver and/or gold lame highlights painted onto or washed into it for a shimmery effect. ... Band to watch in '92: Teenage Fanclub. ... Capra watch: Number of times "It's a Wonderful Life" has aired this season: 21. Our prediction: 20.

Stuff to do

IN GENERAL: Stop picking at the shrimp dip and your family, and go outside. ... ROCK: '80s rocker Joan Jett now has short hair and kind of looks like actress Tyne Daly, but her band's still real loud and real good. At Impaxx, Friday at 11 p.m. ... THEATER: "Friends and Lovers." Stories of love, loss, pain and joy, to the music of Sondheim, Gershwin and Rodgers. Bring those hankies and enjoy. Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at Lancaster Opera House, 683-1776.