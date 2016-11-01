OPEN UP THE LAW-MAKING CONGRESS SHOULD REVEAL PATH OF ITS SPECIAL FAVORS

THERE'S AN old maxim that Americans should not watch two processes up close: the making of hot dogs and the making of new laws. Those who do, this theory holds, will never want anything to do with either final product again.

The don't-watch advice may make sense for hot dogs, but not about the laws that Congress writes. When it comes to Congress' machinations, the closer people watch the better. The more Americans know about the process -- the more open that process is -- the better the likely result.

The dark backroom corridors of Capitol Hill are not the most conducive places to write those laws -- and particularly the little waivers and exceptions and unusual provisions -- if the aim is to benefit the broad public and not a narrow special interest.

One observer who should know, Robert Potts, a former congressional staff member, reasons cogently: "The source and author of every provision in every law should be disclosed. Every provision is there because someone wanted it there." Special favors don't happen by chance.

In a health democracy, it's important to know what elected official did what kind of favor for who -- the banks or labor unions, the doctors or trial lawyers.

Congress, by the way, vehemently disagrees with this approach. It wants to keep special loopholes and financial breaks quiet. A few years ago two reporters from the Philadelphia Inquirer won a Pulitzer Prize for tracking down and digging up for all to see the sources of every single special break and loophole in the tax reform bill passed by Congress in 1986. But how long did it take to collect this information for the public? An astounding 15 months.

When House conferees in 1989 became incensed over juicy plums in a big savings and loan bill passed by the Senate, they demanded that the Senate identify which senators sponsored each tax break. Senate staffers rounded up the information not in 15 months but in a single day.

The House learned that Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-N.Y., wanted a benefit for Chemical Bank of New York, for example. Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., wanted a favor for Citicorp. Sen. Tim Wirth, D-Colo., wanted savings and loan institutions across the country to retain their junk bonds.

The public ought to be able to get that information as quickly as its elected representatives. Congress should to be required to produce authoritative listings of the sources of each provision in a bill.

We would not expect this reform to deter all special favors, however egregious, including those for big political campaign contributors. But it might reduce their number.

We recognize that a few tax breaks may even be justified by circumstance. Even so, though, Americans who pay the tab at least deserve an itemized bill.

Who knows? That more open process might even produce fewer legislative hot dogs.