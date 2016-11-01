MCCRORY CLOSING TWO WNY STORES AMHERST, ALBION OUTLETS WILL SHUT DOORS NEXT YEAR

Only two McCrory's Variety Stores in Western New York are among the 200 the chain plans to close next year.

The two stores are located in Albion and at 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. "They haven't perform up to our expectations," District Manager R.C. Cartwright said.

Cartwright said he will do his best to find jobs at the other McCrory outlets for the 12 to 15 affected employees. "They won't lose their jobs," he said.

The local stores are among 18 that will be closed in New York state.

McCrory Corp. operates six stores in the Buffalo-area under its name and owns three G.C. Murphy Co. outlets. The New York City-based chain has a total of about 18 stores on the Niagara Frontier, he added.

Over the weekend, McCrory announced that about 200 of its 1,200 variety stores would be shut down because of poor sales. As a result, 2,000 people could be out of work.

McCrory, which employs 25,000 people nationwide and has stores in more than two dozen states, is the nation's largest variety store chain. The company also operates J.J. Newberry, H.L. Green and S.H. Kress stores.

Last week, McCrory reported a $14.7 million loss for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, bringing the company's nine-month loss to $42.3 million.

Net sales dropped to $960.7 million in the first nine months of 1991, down from $1.05 billion during the same time last year.

"Don't worry, we're going to be around for a long time to come," Cartwright said.