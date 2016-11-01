MAXWELLS LEAVING DAILY NEWS POSTS

Robert Maxwell's son Kevin resigned as publisher and chairman of the Daily News after being implicated in some of the questionable financial dealings that have left his late father's media empire in ruins.

Maxwell said he would resign effective Jan. 1 and that his brother Ian will resign from the paper's board that day, he said in a statement Monday.

Editor James Willse will become publisher and chairman while remaining editor, Kevin Maxwell said.

"The effort to breathe new life into the News is in the good hands of its management, in partnership with its unions," he said.