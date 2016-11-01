TURNER MARRIES FONDA AS CNN BREAKS THE BIG NEWS ABOUT BOSS

Media magnate Ted Turner and actress Jane Fonda were married Saturday, Turner's Cable News Network reported.

The two were wed before 30 family members and friends at Turner's 8,000-acre Avalon Ranch near Capps, Fla., about 15 miles east of Tallahassee.

Michael Oglesby, vice president for Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s corporate communications, confirmed the wedding shortly after CNN, which Turner owns, reported it. "It is a fact -- that long-rumored wedding," CNN reported.

The network said Ms. Fonda wrote the couple's vows. She was given away by her 18-year-old son, Troy Garity.

They wed on Ms. Fonda's birthday. She turned 54 today.

It was also slightly over a year after they announced their engagement, Dec. 7, 1990.

Turner, 53, had tried to keep the wedding plans quiet, and employees were mum Friday, but rumors abounded.

This was Fonda's third marriage. She was previously married to director Roger Vadim and activist Tom Hayden, who served in the California Assembly. She also has a daughter.

Turner was married twice before and has two children by his first wife and three by his second, from whom he was divorced in 1988 in a reported $40 million settlement.