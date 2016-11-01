AMIS' 'ARROW': IS WIT ENOUGH? NEW NOVEL PUTS TIME IN REVERSE

TIME'S ARROW,

or THE NATURE OF THE OFFENSE

By Martin Amis

Harmony/Crown

168 pages, $18

But the Devil whoops, as he whooped of old:

"It's clever, but is it Art?"

-- Rudyard Kipling

I'M OF THREE minds about Martin Amis as a novelist. It was clear from his first novel that he could implement a theme. It was equally clear that his prose was a serviceable, even elegant instrument. "Time's Arrow," his eighth novel, indicates that he has mastered those two imperatives of successful narrative, excitement and suspense.

Oxford critic John Bayley said recently that the object of a novel by Martin Amis "is to dazzle and bemuse the reader throughout with the knowledge and reminder that this is a very clever young person writing a very clever and witty novel." But, for all the brilliance of its status as a stunning tour de force, "Time's Arrow" cannot help but raise the nagging question of Kipling's Devil. Rephrasing that question here, it must be asked: Are cleverness and wit enough to deal with that "dark backward and abysm of time" which was the Holocaust, and which is the chief background of Amis' current fiction?

It is unlikely that so sophisticated a young Briton as Amis should have known an American verse commonplace by Elizabeth Akers Allen that appeared in the Saturday Evening Post in 1860: "Backward, turn backward, O Time, in your flight." But this is precisely the diverting, protracted and ultimately tedious device that Amis uses as the technical mainspring of his novel.

His narrative point of view is that of an old-fashioned movie projectionist who runs his film backward so that his story begins with his protagonist's death in a hospital in "innocuous . . . 'You're OK, I'm OK' America," and ends, a long lifetime after -- or, note, before -- when he is born in the small German town of Solingen, which history remembers as the birthplace of Adolf Eichmann.

The hero's name is not Adolf Eichmann, of course. When he starts -- or ends -- his course, it is Odilo Unverdorben; that surname means "uncorrupted." He grows up to be a Nazi doctor in Auschwitz. As the Nazis retreat before the advancing Russians, he escapes to Portugal via Rome, and in Lisbon becomes Hamilton da Sauza. In New York he practices medicine again as Dr. John Young. His final name, like his birth name, is an allegory: Tod Friendly -- "friendly" for his acquired Yankee affability, "tod" the German word for dead and death.

The first-person narrator, providing Amis with the aesthetic distance he requires, is Tod Friendly's soul, assessing him from within. When, in a brief afterword, Amis acknowledges the main influences on his book, he lists Primo Levi, from whom he borrows his subtitle; I.B. Singer, and Kurt Vonnegut. He does not mention a traditional ghost novel by his own father, Kingsley Amis' "The Green Man," in which, on one occasion -- but not for a whole book -- time stands still and a soul objectifies itself outside the protagonist.

As it turns out, Tod Friendly's "ghost in the machine" is a feeble, foolish soul that, in its own words, "can only hang in the dark, like a white bat." It is Manichaean where the body is concerned. It confesses to being "tired of being human." To it, people are "all kings of crap and trash." As for the erotic rapture Tod seeks as his private Holy Grail, it "is in a sense a reptilian condition." To Tod, "the world is a woman," but only to his glands.

As one might expect from Martin Amis, there are bravura passages. The German language is maligned in a way Mark Twain would have appreciated. Early on, Tod's questing soul enunciates the theme that will have its most terrible demonstration in the Auschwitz scenes: "I'm taking on the question of violence, the most difficult question."

Amis' exposition, like his narrative, is clockwork, not metaphysics. Tod Friendly hardly qualifies as my idea of Everyman, nor, I imagine, would a German reader find him a satisfactory Hans Jedermann. Does Tod's soul resolve the difficulty it poses? In its own enervated way, yes. But we are not really satisfied.

I've come to the conclusion that Odilo Unverdorben, as a moral being, is absolutely unexceptional, liable to do what everybody else does, good or bad, with no limit, once under cover of numbers. He could never be an exception; he is dependent on the health of his society, needing the sandy smiles of Rolf and Rudolf, of Rudiger, of Reinhard.

Nor does it strengthen the book's inadequate psychological Weltanschauung to say in the second-to-last sentence:

The National Socialists found the core of the reptile brain, and built an autobahn that went there.