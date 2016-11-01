THOMAS, KELLY TO SIT OUT SEASON FINALE

Thurman Thomas' pursuit of the 1991 National Football League rushing title is over.

The running back is one of four key Buffalo Bills who won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.

Bills coach Marv Levy said Friday Thomas, quarterback Jim Kelly, wide receiver James Lofton and special-teams player Steve Tasker didn't practice this week because of injuries and that it was "very unlikely" they'd see action Sunday.

However, it is known the four have long been scratched from the lineup.

If Sunday's game had post-season ramifications for the Bills, Thomas and Tasker, despite their sore ankles, and Kelly, despite his sore knee, likely would start and play a great deal. But with the AFC Eastern Division championship and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs clinched, Levy wants them to rest and heal as long as possible before Buffalo's first playoff game, scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 4-5.

Lofton's sprained foot is more serious than the injuries to Thomas and Kelly, and it would have sidelined him Sunday, regardless of the game's significance.

Frank Reich will start at quarterback and probably play a half or so before giving way to third-stringer Gale Gilbert. Kenneth Davis will be the Bills' starting halfback. And there is speculation the Bills might not use their no-huddle offense, as was the case in last year's meaningless regular-season finale against Washington, so that potential playoff opponents wouldn't be able to scout it.

"They (Kelly, Thomas, Lofton and Tasker) would like to play and in a crunch, one or two of them might be able to," Levy said. "But without having practiced and the importance that they have to our team and coming off injuries which they sustained in last week's game (against Indianapolis), the prudent, correct and best thing to do for our football team and them is to go in the direction that I'm contemplating."

Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue sent a memorandum Friday to each of the league's 28 teams, urging those without post-season incentive to avoid taking a cavalier approach to their final regular-season games. It's the first such issuance Tagliabue has made since becoming commissioner in 1989.

His predecessor, Pete Rozelle, made them in the past. Commissioners in other sports have done the same.

"All coaches and players are expected to give nothing less than a fully competitive and focused effort on the final regular-season weekend," Tagliabue said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Buffalo News. "As NFL professionals, you owe it to the public, your opponents and yourselves to continue the all-out performance which you gave throughout the year. If we want to continue to be America's No. 1 sport, we must uphold the highest standards at all times.

"Some coaches who are assured of being in the playoffs have said that playing well in the final regular-season game is important for continued improvement of their teams and to sustain momentum for the challenge of the post-season."

By watching from the sidelines, Thomas will forfeit the chance to win his first NFL rushing crown. With 1,407 yards, he ranks second in the league to Detroit's Barry Sanders, who has 1,440. Considering that the Lions are challenging for the National Football Conference Central Division title, Sanders should have ample opportunity to pile up big rushing yards.

Thomas' absence from the race should also be good news to Dallas running back Emmitt Smith, who ranks third in the NFL with 1,403 yards. The Cowboys close the season Sunday against Atlanta at Texas Stadium.

Kelly is giving up a chance to hit the 4,000-yard passing mark for the first time in his six NFL seasons. He ranks second in the league with 3,844.