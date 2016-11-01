PARTY CHIEF EXPECTS 'YES' FROM CUOMO

Gov. Cuomo indicated Thursday he would reveal his presidential intentions today, and a key party figure suggested the answer would be "yes."

"By this time tomorrow, Mario Cuomo, the man who should be president of the United States, should have announced," John Marino, chairman of the state Democratic Party, said in an interview Thursday night.

Dozens of reporters from across the country converged on Albany for the expected announcement before today's 5 p.m. deadline for filing for New Hampshire's first-in-the nation presidential primary.

An official at the Democratic National Committee in Washington said in a telephone interview that preparations for an announcement address were being made in New York and New Hampshire. But the official stressed that such arrangements had to be set up as a contingency and added that the governor had not made a courtesy call to Ron Brown, Democratic national chairman, as most presidential hopefuls customarily do before their formal declarations.

Telephone calls went out late Thurs

day from the Democratic State Committee offices in New York City to county leaders, informing them that a meeting will be held next Friday in New York if Cuomo declares as a presidential candidate.

Chances for a budget agreement, which Cuomo has said he would like to see reached before announcing a decision on a presidential candidacy, were bleak Thursday night as talks between Republican and Democratic legislators came to a near standstill.

At a late-night news conference, Cuomo said evidence was mounting that the Republicans intentionally were trying to delay a budget agreement. He wouldn't say if he was running for president but said he would announce a decision about New Hampshire's primary today.

Earlier Thursday, Cuomo had proposed his third plan to deal with the state's looming deficit, but it was rejected immediately by Senate Republicans because it did not include deep cuts in welfare and Medicaid.

The Republicans continued to press for up to $1.4 billion in Medicaid and welfare cuts, almost all of which have been rejected by Democratic leaders in the Assembly. A top Senate source said the Republicans would be willing to accept the smaller number of changes proposed by Cuomo -- such as fingerprinting welfare recipients -- but those, too, have been rejected by Assembly Democrats.

Although Cuomo has said he needs agreement before he can run for president, a Cuomo candidacy remains possible. In fact, Cuomo charged that the Republicans have been unwilling to negotiate, which could cause him to declare his candidacy.

In an impromptu news conference Thursday night, Cuomo also said he could skip the New Hampshire primary and enter the race later.

Cuomo told reporters he would prefer to enter the Feb. 18 primary. "But," he said, "you don't have to."

"I'm here. I'm ready to do business. I want to do this budget business," said Senate Majority Leader Ralph Marino, R-Muttontown. "It's unfortunate it doesn't meet everyone's schedule. It certainly doesn't meet mine. I wish this budget process was over."

Cuomo described his latest plan to deal with this year's $875 million deficit as "irresistible" but "irrelevant" to his presidential ambitions.

Unlike earlier proposals, this plan does not include any midyear cut in school aid. Cuomo also offered to leave any agreement unsigned for a few weeks to allow the Senate and Assembly to continue negotiating a plan to deal with this year's deficit and the $3.6 billion deficit expected next year.

When asked whether he would exclude running for president if he doesn't meet the deadline for the New Hampshire primary, Cuomo said, "(No), I wouldn't pocket-veto the presidency."

Cuomo also said he would not enter the New Hampshire primary and defer a final decision on running for president.

"It's possible, but I wouldn't do it," Cuomo said.

Cuomo again accused U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-N.Y., of working on behalf of the national Republican Party to obstruct the budget process. And while he also accused Senate Republicans of blocking a budget deal, he stopped short of saying their motive is identical to D'Amato's.

"The governor can enter whatever he wants to," Ralph Marino said, denying any "conspiracy" with the national Republicans. "Nobody has talked to me. Not D'Amato, not the president, not an aide from the president's office. . . . I would take a lie-detector test . . . not anybody from the Republican Party."

Cuomo, like many rank-and-file legislators, said a long-term budget agreement would be an "extraordinary coup" for the Legislature. Legislators said they would like to dispose of the entire budget mess before next year's elections.

"I'd like to think that they both are fixed on that tack and that they're not being deterred by the presidency," Cuomo said. Yet, the governor's budget aides acknowledge that the presidential question has affected the budget talks.