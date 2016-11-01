SABRES COME CLOSE BUT SETTLE FOR A TIE HATCHER GOAL WITH NINE SECONDS LEFT EXTENDS BUFFALO WINLESS STREAK TO 11

The Buffalo Sabres would have been content with the tie if it weren't for that hellish winless streak. They would have counted Wednesday night's 2-2 deadlock with the Washington Capitals as a victory for morale and probably been right to do so.

Let's face it. If you extract Pat LaFontaine, Donald Audette (ankle) and Alexander Mogilny (flu) from the team picture, that doesn't leave a whole lot of speed or offense in the lineup.

So you take Rick Vaive out of mothballs, hustle in Lou Franceschetti from New Haven and go out to play the Capitals, the overall NHL leaders in points and goals.

Under those circumstances, a tie sounds simply dandy.

Then again, the Sabres are a hockey team that hasn't had a victory since Nov. 22. They had gone 10 games without a win, tying the club record set in Year Two of the franchise.

And they owned a one-goal lead with less than a minute to play in Memorial Auditorium.

So when Kevin Hatcher scored with 9.2 seconds remaining in regulation while the Sabres stumbled blindly within their zone, the resultant emotions became scrambled like eggs in an omelet.

One moment Randy Wood had his elbows propped on his knees and his head buried in his hands. The next moment Wood was citing the progress the Sabres have made in their three games under interim coach John Muckler.

"When you're in a slump like this you have to take the most positive aspects of the game and build on them," Wood said. "You can't look at the fact we tied and they scored with nine seconds to go. You have to look at the positive, which is we played a complete game both offensively and defensively."

Well, nearly a complete game. The Capitals put the Sabres on the defensive almost immediately after goaltender Mike Liut was replaced with an extra attacker with 1:07 to play.

Five Sabres huddled tightly around Clint Malarchuk, producing a six-goaltender effect and causing trouble on at least two fronts:

Not only was Hatcher left open for a 45-foot slap shot, but Malarchuk's view was totally obstructed. He never reacted before the puck hit the net.

"We panicked. We totally panicked," Muckler said. "That's one thing we have to get over. We had possession of the puck. I think we gave it away twice before Hatcher scored. We had opportunities to get it out. Just pure panic, that's all it was. When we went to clear the puck, we cleared it through the middle and that's the wrong place to put it. That's something we have to learn how to do."

The Sabres had cautioned themselves against developing a surround-the-fort mentally. But thoughts of that elusive victory led them astray.

Defensemen Doug Bodger and Mike Ramsey, and forwards Christian Ruuttu, Dave Andreychuk and Wood were on the ice when the tying goal was scored.

"I told Ramie, 'Let's not run around. The puck's got to come to the front of the net, so let's have one guy there all the time,' " Bodger said. "And I think I was the guy that ended up running all over the place."

The Sabres had rallied earlier in the period on goals by Andreychuk and Rob Ray.

Andreychuk scored off a Wood set- up at 1:20 to negate a first-period goal by Washington's Randy Burridge.

Ray gave Buffalo the lead at 12:41 off assists by Gord Donnelly and Jay Wells. A strange scoring combination, that one. The three players had combined for two points through 30 games. Donnelly's assist was his first point as a Sabre.

"It was looking pretty good," Ray said, "until the last minute. They started putting a lot of pressure on and we were tight and they got one."

Sure, the Sabres were able to extract plenty of positives from this game. They outshot the Caps, 37-32. They held a team under four goals for the first time in the winless streak. They got first-rate goaltending from Malarchuk.

At the same time, for the 11th straight game, they failed to extract two points. And that's enough to turn any stomach.

"Eleven games?" Wood said. "I was sick of it after two."