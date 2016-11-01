'COLLUSION' IS DENIED IN WNY ART PURCHASE

A 7-foot-wide painting of 19th-century Niagara Falls in all its unspoiled splendor made the staid corridors of a bank come alive for Mark B. Mitskovski when he worked for Empire of America.

When Mitskovski saw the painting come up for sale at a bank auction last Saturday, he got into the bidding and came away with the painting for $6,750.

Now he's waiting for federal agents to call.

A New York City art dealer complained to the FBI that fraud was involved in the sale of the masterpiece, painted in 1860 by Thomas B. Thorpe, a frontier humor writer who also was a skilled painter.

The dealer's Toronto agent, authorized to bid as high as $40,000, missed the sale of the Thorpe painting after a local auctioneer moved it up in Saturday's program.

Herbert Roman, the Manhattan dealer, called it "absolutely thievery" and told the FBI he suspects collusion between the buyer and auctioneer.

Mitskovski, who had asked to remain anonymous after the sale, finds himself in the middle of a squabble almost unheard of in the tony world of art auctions, where a flick of an eyebrow is enough to raise a bid.

"There certainly was no collusion," Mitskovski said. "I challenge anyone to prove it."

East Aurora auctioneer Wilson H. Curry of Williston Auctions, who conducted the sale, goes further.

"These people are heading for a suit if they continue to trash the name of Wilson Curry and Williston Auctions," Curry said of Roman and his agent, Toronto art buyer Leo Heaps.

"They're going way out on a limb."

And Joseph V. Parlato of Ardmore Inc., who handled the sale for the federal Resolution Trust Co. and hired Wilson as auctioneer, has contacted a lawyer for a possible libel suit against Roman.

"These are some very serious allegations here," said Parlato, whose company usually handles foreclosures and property sales.

So what happened?

Curry, who has handled some of the area's larger estate sales in 15 years as an auctioneer, said there is a simple explanation.

"There is a world of difference in art auctions in Buffalo and New York City, and really that's all there is to it," Curry said.

He agreed with Roman that items are never moved out of rotation at such established auction houses as the famed Sotheby's or Christie's.

But Curry said this was not a traditional art auction. He said when he was hired by Ardmore a month before the sale he disagreed on the order that items would be sold on auction day. He said Ardmore rejected his suggestion to move some of the more interesting paintings further up in the sale but ultimately did agree to sell the Thorpe painting earlier.

Mitskovski said he went to the auction out of curiosity -- he managed real estate for Empire -- but became intrigued by again seeing the Thorpe painting that once hung outside Empire's third-floor conference room.

"This is going to be a family heirloom," Mitskovski said of the painting, which is being stored for safekeeping in an undisclosed location. "It will remain in Western New York and we will definitely consider loaning it to galleries."

Curry said there were no objections to the change in plans. "I made an announcement that everything will be sold as printed with the exception of the painting by Thomas Thorpe. Any statement I make from the auction block supersedes anything they may have read or have in their hand."

"It's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous," Roman said of Curry's explanation. Roman said he has attended art auctions for 42 years and never once has seen an item moved up by an auctioneer.

"He can say anything he wants, that he's a country bumpkin or whatever," Roman said of Curry, "but somebody up there is not a country bumpkin."