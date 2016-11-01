SCHOOL NURSE POSITIONS DESERVE COUNTY PRIORITY

Several letters have appeared recently in Everybody's Column concerning Buffalo's school nurse program.

It is important to note that when the Erie County Health Department took over the Buffalo Health Department, there was a specific agreement that the county would continue to provide the school nurse program in the Buffalo schools.

Today, the program has declined to the point where many Buffalo schools have a nurse one day a week. The County Legislature voted overwhelmingly to increase the number of school nurses in the 1990 and 1991 budgets, but the health commissioner has failed to fill the positions.

With the health crises among our children -- high infant mortality rates, soaring teen pregnancy rates, high levels of lead poisoning, lack of adequate prenatal care, the problem of drugs and AIDS, and the need for mental health counseling -- we need several health professionals in many of our schools every day.

There can be no higher priority in our community than the health of our children.

JOAN K. BOZER

Erie County Legislator

4th District

Buffalo