Services for Pearl E. Robinson, a retired cook who worked at the Willowbrook Golf Course, will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home, Niagara and Transit streets. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Alden.

A native of Alden, the former Pearl Redman, 76, of Grand Street, died Wednesday (Nov. 27, 1991) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst.

Several years ago she helped operate Haehl's, a mobile home park, which was the first one in Alden.

In Lockport, she was a member of the auxiliaries of B. Leo Dolan Post 410, American Legion; Post 2535, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Tioga Tribe 289, Improved Order of Redman.

Survivors include her husband, Arthur; two sons, James Haehl and John Haehl; two daughters, Bonnie Luderman and Jeannie Nowicki, both of Alden; a stepson, Robert Robinson; a brother, Louis Walker; three sisters, Iva Belknap of California, Ruth Sonker of Alden and Pauline Reicherd; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and a step-granddaughter.