ART WORKS, LAST 2 LOYALISTS SUPPLY FINAL, EERIE ACT IN DECLINE AND FALL OF EMPIRE

Bare walls, telephone jacks and an art collection worth up to $1 million were all that was left Friday of Empire of America Federal Savings Bank as the last two employees spent their final hours on the payroll preparing the artworks for auction next month.

The middle-age men, former department heads at the now-defunct savings bank, carried watercolors and oil paintings, modern sculpture and lithographs from the plush executive offices in Main Place to a vault that once held safe-deposit boxes. "This is the end of Empire," said Bob Szymanski of Cheektowaga, who spent 30 years working in the bank's print shop.

"This is the last goodbye," he added, pointing to the 200 works of art stacked up in the bank lobby. "This is all that's left."

The art collection, whose value has been estimated at $500,000 to $1 million, includes a tapestry by Pablo Picasso and a watercolor by Alexander Calder. There also are scenes of downtown Buffalo and works by local painters such as Walter Prochownik and Virginia Cuthbert.

Art has come to represent the extravagance of the failed savings and loan industry. Critics have questioned why so many valuable paintings and sculptures were amassed by institutions burdened with huge debts and questionable loans. The lavish holdings of thrifts in Florida and Texas drew national attention earlier this year.

While Empire's art collection is by no means the largest in the country, its very existence is controversial. The 136-year-old bank continued to buy works of art almost until the day it was

taken over by Uncle Sam two years ago, said Joseph V. Parlato, a former banker and president of Ardmore of Buffalo, the company that will sell Empire's art collection.

"Paul Willax appreciated art and enjoyed buying it," Parlato said. Willax was Empire's chairman and chief executive officer during its growth years.

Szymanski and Jack Kajfasz of Snyder, the bank's last two employees from a nationwide work force of 3,500, laughed with each other about the abstract paintings they were lugging around. They both said they preferred landscapes to the blotches of color that filled the modern canvases. For example, a 138-year-old view of Niagara Falls by T.B. Thorpe caught their eye and was much admired.

Since Sept. 28, 1990, when the federal government sold Empire to M&T and Key banks, the two men have been selling off everything that isn't bolted down.

Computers, desks, chairs, filing cabinets, light fixtures and even paintings have been moved to Buffalo from the bank's offices throughout the country so they can be sold at auction. The money from the sale of these items is being used by the federal Resolution Trust Corp. to pay off Empire's huge debt.

Some of the office furniture has been purchased by Rich Products, and most of the computers were sold to local schools and colleges. On Dec. 14, the art collection will be auctioned in the old Empire lobby to art dealers from around the world.

There are plans to hang the paintings from the former teller booths and display the sculptures on the tables that customers once used when they filled out withdrawal and deposit slips.

"We made a commitment to ourselves to finish the job. . . . Neither of us has work after today," said Kajfasz, former manager of Empire's branch automation division.

The art collection Kajfasz and Szymanski were handling Friday is one of the last symbols of Empire's ill-fated quest to become a big-time financial institution with branches across the country.

"This is really tear-jerking," said Parlato, 48, who was an executive with M&T Bank for about 20 years. "I knew a lot of people who worked here, and now it's just a graveyard."

As he toured the vacant bank lobby and executive offices, Parlato, who specializes in disposing of foreclosed property and defunct businesses, seemed bewildered by the utter emptiness and silence that he encountered in every room. All that remained of the once-proud "Big E" was carpeting, phone jacks and empty boxes.

"I feel so sad about this," Parlato said.