JIM NUSSLE FOR PRESIDENT -- PLEASE!

OK, I'm desperate, but I wish the congressman who gave a speech with a bag over his head would run for president.

Jim Nussle, get on the stump quick, before Washington eats your brain! Keep the spirit of the late, great Silvio Conte alive by making us laugh while you make us think.

It was Conte who snorted his way into our hearts wearing a pig snout to address his colleagues on the subject of pork barrel politics. And now Nussle, who says the Masachusetts Republican inspired him, is capturing the American imagination with another irresistible image: a politician who is literally in the bag.

Nussle wore it last month on the House floor to protest congressional check-bouncing. Speaking through the mouth hole, the 31-year-old Iowa Republican and youngest member of Congress told his fellow reps that people were so fed up with the privileges of elected office that he was thinking of returning to his district incognito.

Since then, folks all over the country have been sending him bags with notes that say, "Go get 'em, Jim!" Mine goes in the mail today, possibly with a CC to George Bush.

Interesting how a little humor perks us up, isn't it? Somebody in Washington speaks our language, and we can hardly believe our news reports. "My God, Harry, it's a real person in the the U.S. Capitol! Send that boy a nice one with handles."

Nussle is giving the people legislation along with shtick and is pushing a bill that bags congressional perks, such as free parking at National Airport, a free prescription drug service, discount haircuts, subsidized health insurance and free postage for mass mailings. (He'd keep franking privileges for answering constituent mail.)

He says Congress should live under the laws it passes and wants to eliminate exemptions regarding equal employment opportunity, freedom of information, age discrimination, the minimum wage and Social Security. I never knew Congress could duck these laws and may have to send him two bags. Something about the separation of powers and how it wouldn't do to have the congressional branch under the thumb of the enforcing federal branch, et cetera, et cetera, blah, blah, blah, and more horse apples.

And he's just warming up. Nussle proposes reducing the salaries of all members by 5 percent in any year when they don't balance the budget. He also wants to dock them for each day they stay in session beyond the end of the fiscal year. He calls this his "go-home provision," designed to get politicians out of Washington and back to someplace sane.

"We spend way too much time here," Nussle said in a phone interview. "A representative needs to take the pulse of his neighbors and understand their problems. You can't do that in D.C."

Nussle says his biggest frustration is not having the time to thrash out issues. He wishes representatives could talk to each other the way people do in coffee shops.

"You sit with friends and discuss the problems of the country and come up with some answers," he noted. "It seems easy. But here it's a lot of show and little substance. The cameras are always on, and there is never an opportunity to sit in a room, lock the door and deal with an issue. I keep wanting to say: 'Let's not posture -- let's talk about health care.'"

Mr. Smith Redux. Am I wrong, America? Is this our man? Can we lower the age requirement for president and draft him?

Go get 'em, Jim! And please, don't ever get with the program.