TONAWANDA FISHERMAN LANDS A NEAR-RECORD WALLEYE

The state record for walleye is still safe at 15 pounds, 2 ounces, but Tonawanda angler Robert Lownie sure came close last weekend when he boated a 14-pound, 12-ounce specimen from the lower Niagara River.

Lownie was drifting near Lewiston with his cousin and frequent fishing partner, David Bolton of Gasport, when he caught the lunker on a crankbait.

The same Saturday outing yielded a 44-inch muskellunge, which was released, Lownie said. He kept the walleye, which is destined to be a trophy mount.

"I do most of my fishing in Western New York Bassmasters club tournaments," Lownie said, "but this year I've been fishing for pleasure."

Early next month he and his cousin will stop boat fishing and take up winter steelheading on the lower river's shoreline banks.

Biggest fish come late

Every year as the muskellunge season nears its Nov. 30 closing, the bigger fish seem to be caught.

Forgetting, for a moment, the long-simmering controversy between those who release virtually every muskie and those who keep the good ones to enter into contests (see Sports Talk today), it's worth noting that Mark Maghran of Boston seems to be doing very well on his releases. At least according to the photos he's been sending in.

On Nov. 13 he guided Bill Graser of Amherst, who caught and released a 33-pound female in Buffalo Harbor after weighing, measuring and taking a couple of snapshots.

A few days later he and Tony Scime released four fish ranging from 40 to 43 inches; and on Nov. 18, Maghran used a Depth Raider plug to catch and release a 48-inch fish that weighed 32 pounds.

Since Nov. 1 the minimum "keeper" size for muskies on the upper river and Lake Erie is 37 inches, up from 30, says Steve Mooradian of the Department of Environmental Conservation. Chautauqua Lake has had a 40-inch minimum limit for the last year, and Lake Ontario, from the lower Niagara through the St. Lawrence, has a 44-inch minimum.

"Those are extremely tough limits," Mooradian said, "but we consider this to be a trophy fishery, and are managing it that way."

Hiking/ nature

A winter hike to view ducks and gulls on the Lower Niagara River will be led for the Foothills Trail Club by Elma Bowen (297-5520) on Saturday. There will be a pot-luck supper afterward. Sunday, Rose Schaub (822-4074) leads a hike -- or cross-country ski trip -- in Allegany State Park. The trips are open to any interested hiker. Call the leaders for details.

