OOHS! RIPPLE AS LIGHTS GO ON AT FALLS FEST PARADE KICKS OFF EVENTS

The thousands who lined the Electric Light Parade route were fortified against the elements.

One family, in particular, was prepared. Lawn chairs, blankets, mufflers, mittens, an umbrella just in case -- and Kleenex.

"I come and I cry," said grandmother Rita Kovach.

There were tears in her eyes as she sat on the side of Third Street near the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center. And though the tears could have been caused by a brisk wind in the 45-degree chill, these were the product of her emotions.

"I lost my husband eight years ago at Christmastime," she said. "He loved Christmas."

The parade, which kicked off the 11th annual Festival of Lights, drew thousands of spectators.

The festival, a decade old, runs for 44 days, through Jan. 5. Last year, the festival's six events attracted an estimated 165,000 people, according to sponsors.

Opening night festivities also included fireworks, Christmas carols, and a Kenny Rogers concert at the Convention and Civic Center.

Leading the parade behind a six-foot reindeer were Honorary Grand Marshall Richard M. Flynn, chairman of the New York Power Authority, Niagara Falls Mayor Michael O'Laughlin and their wives.Farther down along the route, Bridget Brady carried her baritone saxophone. A member of the Niagara Falls High School marching band, she had just finished a marathon session of "Jingle Bells."

But her family hadn't heard enough.

"They want me to play it again," she said, "so they can sing to it."

The parade was drawing to a close when the special guest for the evening appeared.

The bearded man was dressed in red and rode a sleigh that shone. When he tripped the switch to light the city, gasps were heard.

Like a domino effect, building after building -- beginning with the Convention and Civic Center and ending at Occidental Chemical Corp. on Rainbow Boulevard South -- cut the darkness.

And the night was complete.