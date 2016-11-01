MRS. GALLO

Pamela Dawn Zont became the bride of Dr. Joseph Louis Gallo at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Amelia Catholic Church. The Rev. Robert F. Rybarczyk performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry B. Zont of Town of Tonawanda and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gallo of Blasdell. A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens. After a trip to Toronto, the couple will live in Buffalo. The bride is a graduate of Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Buffalo State College, where she earned a master's degree in speech-language pathology. She is a speech-language pathologist with Language Development Program of Western New York Inc. The bridegroom is a fourth year student in University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine.