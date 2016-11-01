HOW POOR SCHOOLS RUIN CHILDREN'S LIVES

SAVAGE INEQUALITIES:

Children in America's Schools

By Jonathan Kozol

Crown

288 pages, $20

LIKE LITTLE shops of horror, America's public schools spit out innocent children who are destined to fail.

Author and former educator Jonathan Kozol calls them "children under siege," and in his book "Savage Inequalities: Children in America's Schools," he shows how public education holds them at bay.

"I have seen children in New York with teeth that look like brownish, broken sticks," he writes. "I have also seen teen-agers who were missing half their teeth."

Most haunting, Kozol says, "are the faces and voices of young children in the worst schools, happy and hopeful like kids anywhere. You know their spirit is going to be killed."

It's shock journalism, written by a former fourth-grade teacher who was fired in 1967 for reading a Langston Hughes poem to his impoverished students in Boston.

Four decades after the Supreme Court ordered America to integrate its schools, the nation has established two separate and unequal school systems divided by class and race, Kozol maintains.

He makes his point most graphically through a series of visits to school districts in 30 communities across the country. His focus is on inner-city schools where all the children are black or Latino, but there are also reports from poor white rural districts of Kentucky, northern Maine and Arkansas. No matter what the location, he describes landscapes of hopelessness.

In Chicago, San Antonio and New York, Kozol finds schools where children shiver from no heat and those where computers melt from too much. Leaky roofs and crowded classrooms are commonplace. There are few library books or textbooks, virtually no athletic facilities, and the bathrooms and locker rooms are brimming with grime.

For example:

In East St. Louis, Ill., the problems of the streets spill over to schools -- literally. In 1989, a junior high school was closed twice because of sewage floods. The backup occurred in the food preparation areas.

The fire alarm system in a Camden, N.J., grade school has not worked for 20 years.

On an average morning in Chicago, 5,700 children in 190 classrooms come to school to find they have no teacher.

In 1989 New York City schools began buying handcuffs, an average of two pairs per school.

Many of the distressed districts described are adjacent to some of the nation's richest, heightening the bitterness of the disadvantaged. Nowhere is the class line more defined than in New York City. It is here that Kozol's argument hits home.

A South Bronx grade school sits in a former skating rink next to a mortician's office. It has no windows, hardly any books, and houses 1,500 pupils.

Miles away in Riverdale, in the northwest Bronx, is a school that offers special classes where gifted students study reasoning and logic.

Many of the poorer children Kozol talks to know by third or fourth grade the difference between their schools and others.

"I live here, they live there, and they don't want me in their school," a black girl tells the author when he visits her in American history class.

Sara Rimer of the New York Times says the dropout rate in New York City schools is 46 percent. The city's Department of Corrections reports that 90 percent of male inmates in city jails have dropped out of city schools.

It all has to do with money, Kozol says. For example, in the Bronx and in Harlem $5,590 annually is spent on each child. In Manhasset and Jericho, $11,000 is spent. It costs $1,500 a year to send a child to school in Mississippi's Nebosha County.

Through a most convincing argument, Kozol concludes that school funding has fostered inequality. His solution is to fund education through income taxes, not property taxes.

The book reads like a Monty Python routine in which calamity is heaped upon calamity. Just when you think conditions can get no worse, Kozol unearths a school where they do.

Interviews with students, teachers and principals, one of Kozol's strengths, figure prominently. So descriptive are these meetings, at times the reader knows what the children are wearing. It is clear that Kozol is the consummate observer.

Two years ago, President Bush addressed the issue of school funding, saying more spending on public education was not the answer. He then cautioned the parents of poor children not to view money as a cure-all.

What Bush seems to have forgotten is that he went to Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., where $11,000 is spent on each pupil yearly -- not including room and board.

If money is a wise investment for the education of a future president, Kozol maintains, then it should be for a boy in Harlem, too.

The travesty here is that the children of Harlem -- those who often must choose between a teacher and a playground, or sufficient toilet paper -- at first don't understand that they are being cheated.

As Kozol says, poor children are soiled needlessly.