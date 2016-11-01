U.S. JUDGE REJECTS SUIT BY CUOMO

Gov. Cuomo never should have brought his budget fight with the state court system to the federal court, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy sent the governor's lawsuit back to state Supreme Court. He said Cuomo "ignores long standing judicial precedent" and "refused to even make a good faith argument" in his efforts to move a lawsuit about state court funding to federal court.

Cuomo went to federal court claiming he could not get a fair trial before state judges. The state's chief judge, Sol Wachtler, initiated the budget lawsuit last month.

But the governor asked McAvoy to send the matter back to state court and McAvoy Friday morning granted Cuomo his request. It's the second time Cuomo has filed and later withdrawn his lawsuit from a federal court.

The judge did order New York to pay the state court's costs in defending itself in federal court.

"The chief judge likes litigation," Cuomo said earlier when asked to comment on Wachtler's request for sanctions. McAvoy is not limited by federal law on the size or type of sanction he could impose.