WAITING FOR A RESPONSE

For John La Count, the hardest part is the waiting. "Things have been kind of slow in Buffalo so far," said the cameramen for the nationally syndicated reality TV series "On Scene: Emergency Response."

La Count arrived here Monday to film action for the program. He is spending the week with Mercy Flight and the La Salle Ambulance service.

"This isn't a typical TV show, it's real life," said La Count, 36, who lives in Phoenix. As of Thursday, he said, the most exciting local activity occurred when Mercy Flight was called to the accidental shooting of a deer hunter.

The program features police, fire, paramedic, Coast Guard and other emergency response teams. The local episodes are expected to be broadcast locally on WKBW, Channel 7, in January.

La Count worked in television news for 15 years before joining "On Scene," when it debuted two years ago. In that time, he has learned to appreciate the work of emergency paramedic units.

"They have made so many advances in the past few years, it's incredible," he said. "If you're involved in a car accident or have a bad injury, these people can save your life."

-- Anthony Violanti