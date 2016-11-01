SPRING START SET IN FALLS FOR 2 HOTELS DEVELOPMENT AGENCY OKS LOAN APPLICATIONS

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring on two downtown hotels that had loan applications approved by the the NFC Development Corp. Thursday.

Construction also could begin on the Century Club waterfront park being built by the city, the NFC was told. Meanwhile, the size of the marina complex being planned by a private developer at the site has been scaled down.

The NFC approved:

Submission of a $700,000 loan application to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a $4-million, 90-room, four-story Super 8 Motel on the south side of Rainbow Boulevard between Fourth and Sixth streets, which is being developed by PLM Hospitality Corp., headed by Joseph Leo, who operates a Super 8 Motel in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Submission of a $750,000 loan application to the SBA for the $3.2-million Fallsview Place hotel on Rainbow Boulevard South and Old Falls Street.

Fallsview Place, which has been stalled by financing problems, would also receive $600,000 in loans from the city. The project would be phased, with 54 rooms to be built now and another 54 to be built within five years. The project was divided into two phases because of the financing difficulties.

Banks are generally reluctant to finance hotels nationwide and more often they are getting funding through SBA loan programs, according to James E. Engel, executive director of the NFC.

Fallsview is being developed by local businessmen, Peter Stranges, Vincent Catanzaro and Rudolph Deleo on half of Parcel 4, which is the last undeveloped piece of urban renewal land left downtown. A retail development is currently being built on the other half by Rainbow Square Ltd., developer of the Rainbow Centre Factory Outlet Mall.

Construction on an underground parking facility for Fallsview is expected to begin in the spring, with completion of the hotel scheduled for 1993.

In another matter, the NFC was told the city has finally received a commitment from the state for $625,000 in Environmental Quality Bond Act funds for the development of a waterfront park on the former Century Club property. The money was first approved in 1989.

However, because of the long delays and the economy, the marina portion of the project being developed by George Collins Marine Inc. of Buffalo will probably be scaled back from 200 slips to about 100, Engel said.

Also, he said, the site of the former Pacific Avenue School, which was to have been used for boat servicing, may become available for other development.