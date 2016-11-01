NEW LOOK REVAMPED MAHONEY'S OPENS, AND JIMMY CALIRE MAKES A RARE VISIT

PICK HITS

JOHN CULLITON MAHONEY'S at 1345 South Park Ave. has a built-in house band, thanks to its namesake, who's been a club musician locally for two decades. Mahoney's partner in this venture is Ron Davis, a well-traveled keyboardist whose current group is blues-rockers Rocket 88.

Mahoney and Davis have thoroughly remodeled the place, a century-old oasis across from the former Republic Steel plant, and expanded the back room to accommodate live music. Opening today, it features the owners on stage for happy hour, then Rocket 88 for what will be a regular Friday night date at 10 p.m.

Saturdays bring Mahoney and Davis back for a night of oldies beginning at 9 p.m. Jam sessions will follow the Bills games on Sundays. "We'll be having impromptu performances and jams all the time," says Davis.

JIMMY CALIRE gained renown here as the keyboard wizard with Raven in the late '60s, then built another career in California, touring with America and Poco. Now on a rare visit home, he turns up twice with local musical friends -- Sunday at 9 p.m. in Mickey Rats Elmwood, 1110 Elmwood Ave., and Wednesday at 10 p.m. in Courtsports Lounge at Buffalo Recreation Center, 2050 Elmwood Ave.

THE BELLE STARR REUNION, always an uninhibited occasion, goes deep into the Southtowns to the Holland Willows, 177 Savage Road, Holland, for its sixth annual Thanksgiving Eve celebration at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Helping to relive the glory days of the celebrated '70s roadhouse are Blue Giraffe, the Jukes, Randy Milligan, the Willie May Band, the Buffalo Zew Revue and White Lightning.

FRIDAY

JAMES COTTON, considered one of the finest Chicago blues harmonica players, has long been influential in rock circles with his high-powered style. He demonstrates it again at 11 p.m. in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St.

THE HEADHUNTERS and the Steam Donkeys provide revved-up reinterpretations of '60s rock styles while celebrity chef Marty Boratin dishes Mexican food after 10 p.m. in the Little Harlem Hotel, 496 Michigan Ave.

AN "ADDAMS FAMILY" release party is sure to bring lookalikes of Gomez and Morticia out for a chance to win prizes in the IV Stallions, 2912 William St., Cheektowaga, after 10 p.m. Playing is the Release, led by guitarist Tim Mordaunt.

SATURDAY

SURRENDER DOROTHY, a Toronto band which combines the progressive rock styles of Rush and the Spoons, makes its local debut at midnight in the Continental, 212 Franklin St., as opener for Buffalo's original-music mainstays, Nullstadt.

OUTER CIRCLE ORCHESTRA does its final date this year with its current 10-member lineup at 11 p.m. in Nietzsche's. Four in the group are leaving town temporarily, including master drummer Mbaye Diagne, who's returning to his native Senegal to acquire exotic drums.

DIRTY LOOKS is a hard-rock recording group with three albums to its credit and a no-nonsense approach. Reunited with its original lineup for its latest release, "Bootlegs," the quartet plays Impaxx, 652 S. Ogden St., at 11 p.m.

THEM JAZZBEARDS has been accumulating new material since its last outing at Curtain Up! two months ago. David Kane and his sidekicks unveil it after 11 p.m. in the Cabaret, 255 Franklin St.

NEXT WEEK

AVERAGE WHITE BAND, the Scottish R&B group which comes to the Marquee at the Tralf at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, still has three of the members who played on the 1975 No. 1 hit, "Pick Up the Pieces." Most notable newcomer is Alex Ligertwood, who used to sing with Santana.

SHAKIN' SMITH heats things up for Thanksgiving at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the A-Lite, 649 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, in a set which includes a visit from Fat Brat's guitarist, Ken Wilczak. Mr. Conrad & the Excellos open.

THE WILD KNIGHTS, who broke up at the end of last year, reunite for another round of Grateful Dead songs at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Marquee at the Tralf. THE PINE DOGS celebrate Thanksgiving Eve at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cabaret by introducing songs to be recorded in January with Hamburg-born guitar ace Gurf Morlix. The Steam Donkeys open.

THE SPLATCATS warm up for recording a new album with a pair of dates -- Wednesday at midnight in the Continental, 212 Franklin St., on a bill with the Headhunters, and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. in the Cabaret, 255 Franklin St., in a four-way extravaganza with Magic Jasper, Cheshire Cat and the Hugehefners.