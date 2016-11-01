GROUP AIDING MANDELA LOSES LICENSE

The fund-raising license of a charitable group that aids African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela has been revoked, the New York Post reported today.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Gail Shaffer said officials from the Nelson Mandela New York Anti-Apartheid Welcome Committee failed to file disclosure forms required of charitable organizations in New York.

According to the Post, the committee was established by supporters of New York Mayor David Dinkins, who returned this week from a trip to South Africa.

The group ignored four requests for an accounting of $2 million that was raised when Mandela visited New York City in 1990, the paper reported.

The organization has already sent all of its money to Mandela aides in Washington, a spokeswoman said.