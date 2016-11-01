Prayers for Franklin J. Miller Sr., an employee of American Brass Co., will be said at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Church Funeral Home, 998 Lovejoy St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 in Visitation Catholic Church, 1040 Lovejoy St. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

A lifelong Buffalo resident, Miller, 53, died Tuesday (Nov 19.) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a long illness.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959 and worked as a grinder in the American Brass machine shop for 22 years.

Miller was active in Local 593, United Steelworkers of America, serving as grievance committeeman, chief steward and financial officer.

Survivors include his wife, the former Elizabeth Duchene; a son, Franklin Jr. of San Francisco; a daughter, Dana Peace Cattalfu; a brother, Raymond of Gibsonton, Fla.; two sisters, Judith Lewandowski and Gail Budziszewski, and a grandchild.