FAREWELL PROCESSION

Buffalo police motorcycle officers lead Wednesday's funeral procession along Main Street in Williamsville for one of their own, Officer Robert L. Baish, 49, of Amherst, who died Saturday in Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a long illness. A prayer service was held the Amigone Funeral Chapel, 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, and a Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 86 Burlington Ave., Depew. Baish, who was known as "Bobby," had been an officer for 26 years.