ABC SAYS KGB FELT THAT OSWALD DIDN'T ACT ALONE

The KGB thought Lee Harvey Oswald was a U.S. spy when he defected to the Soviet Union and some agency officials concluded he was incapable of acting alone to kill President John F. Kennedy, according to ABC News.

The network obtained access to Oswald's Soviet secret police files and plans to air its report on "Nightline" at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

"Nightline" Executive Producer Tom Bettag said reporter Forrest Sawyer and a translator were allowed to read the files on Oswald in a locked room at KGB headquarters for two days last month before permission was withdrawn as a result of protests by Soviet bureaucrats.

He said that the files showed Oswald was suspected of being a U.S. spy when he defected to the Soviet Union in 1959 and that the KGB kept him under constant observation for the 2 1/2 years he lived in the Soviet Union.

Bettag said the KGB kept wiretaps of Oswald's conversations in his home and had agents working side by side with him at a factory in Minsk.

After Kennedy's assassination Nov. 22, 1963, some top KGB officials concluded that, based on his personality, Oswald was incapable of killing Kennedy by acting alone.

The Warren Commission, headed by then-Chief Justice Earl Warren, said that Oswald acted alone.