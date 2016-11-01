RACES FOCUS ON SPENDING, DEVELOPMENT ISSUES TAKE SPOTLIGHT IN ISLAND CAMPAIGNS

Controlling development and holding the line on government spending appear to be the foremost election issues on Grand Island this year.

Voters Tuesday will elect a supervisor, town clerk, tax receiver and town justice and fill two Town Board seats -- all for two-year terms.

Democrat Linda Vullo, a first-time candidate for public office, and Republican James H. Pax, a six-term councilman, are vying to succeed GOP Supervisor Laverne C. Luther who is not seeking a fourth term.

Mrs. Vullo, a real estate agent who has lived on the island for seven years, said she seeks to control growth on the island. She laments the increasing pace of development, particularly by those receiving tax abatements. She said she wants to preserve the rural areas of the island.

She also pledged to protect taxpayers from wasteful and questionable spending in town government, calling for more effective internal controls of fixed assets and inventories in Town Hall and other departments.

Pax said he supports controlled growth and those who seek no growth are kidding themselves if they don't think that a certain amount of development is necessary to increase the tax base.

As chairman of the Town Board's Sewer and Water Committee, Pax said he has a good knowledge of the island's infrastructure. After a study on the town's sewer system is completed, Pax said, he favors consolidating the town's many water and sewer districts into one.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for two seats on the five-member Town Board.

Marion P. Fabiano, the Town Board's lone Democrat, is seeking a third term. Republican Robert Swan, an eight-term councilman, is also seeking re-election. They're joined in the race by newcomers Gail J. Lazenby, a Democrat, and Mary Cooke, a Republican.

Mrs. Fabiano, as the Town Board's solid waste coordinator, boasts credit for the town's 10-month old curbside recycling program, which she said will save about $180 per household a year in disposal costs. She also wants to continue pursuing plans to improve commercial lots along Grand Island Boulevard.

Swan said he favors charging impact fees to developers for using town services. The fees would compensate the town for revenues it loses because of tax abatements awarded through the county's Industrial Development Agency.

Lazenby, a Grand Island Middle School teacher and 20-year island resident, also seeks to control development and push for stricter adherence to town codes.

Ms. Cooke, a Wilson Central School District teacher, seeks balanced and responsible growth on the island. She said each development proposal that comes before the town ought to be weighed carefully for its effect on the quality of life.

Seeking the town clerk's post are Democrat Nancy J. Samrany, currently the deputy clerk, and Republican Andrea Moreau. Clerk Rita DeGlopper is not seeking re-election

Tax receiver candidates are Republican Marlene McCarthy and Democrat Helen Staley.

In the town justice race, Republican Francis Pritchard is seeking his sixth term against Democratic challenger Frank Kedzielawa.