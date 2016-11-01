PEDESTRIANS REDISCOVERING DOWNTOWN

Pedestrian traffic in downtown Buffalo is up 9 percent from one year ago and 26 percent during lunchtime, 1991 Buffalo Place Inc. survey statistics show.

The survey of pedestrian counts at 25 downtown locations was made during the summer months of June, July and August and findings were presented this morning to the Buffalo Place board.

"Buffalo Place pedestrian volume continues to be healthy," said Debra L. Chernoff, project planner for Buffalo Place. "Most locations (15 of 21 ground-level survey areas) stayed above the 1,000 people per hour minimum generally considered necessary to support retail business."

Lafayette Square took top honors as the overall busiest point within Buffalo Place, with 42,213 people frequenting the area between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., a 13 percent, 5,000-person increase over 1990's total.

Lafayette Square also was the place to be during the day's three peak periods: the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. morning commute, noon to 2 p.m. lunchtime and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. evening trip home. A total of 2,328 people were found downtown in the morning, 9,198 during lunch and 2,633 during the evening trip home.

Ms. Chernoff said many reasons for the overall 26 percent increase in lunchtime volumes were examined, including office employment, building occupancy and restaurant patronage, but all were rejected.

"Our conclusion is that the increase is a sign of increased Buffalo Place popularity with downtown employees," Ms. Chernoff said. "People like our amenity level."

Seven surveyed locations averaged more than a 27 percent increase in daily traffic volume. The Lafayette Court/Courtyard Mall location saw the biggest year-to-year jump, 36 percent, or 6,000 people per day.

"We called every business in this area, but we can't explain the increase," Ms. Chernoff said.

The survey concludes that the huge volume increase in the Lafayette Court/Courtyard Mall area is an obvious indication that this area is a prime candidate for retail development. Traffic levels are the same as downtown's primary retail area south of Court Street.

One negative made clear during the '91 survey was the impact during the commuter hour that the demise of Buffalo's two savings banks has had.

Strong decreases in traffic were recorded near Goldome, down 29 percent, and Empire Federal Savings Bank, off 31 percent. Overall commuter traffic was off 1 percent from last year's survey.

This year for the first time, the survey included four downtown pedestrian bridges, to determine if the overhead walkways have any impact on ground-level traffic volumes. The findings concluded that, at least in Buffalo, overhead bridges do not take traffic away from ground-level businesses.

The Buffalo Place board also heard a presentation by James Sandoro, owner of Buffalo Motor Car. He expressed his concerns with the design of the new Erie Community College field house, saying the proposed entrance at South Division and Oak streets is at what he called the most dangerous intersection in the city.

"The entrance to the field house should have been toward the middle of the block on Swan Street, with the field house oriented toward the south," Sandoro said. "The parking lot where the field house will be built is the first thing that you see coming off the Elm Street exit (of the Thruway)."

Sandoro urged the board, which has gotten involved in discussions involving placement of the new multi-purpose arena downtown, to also get involved with the field house project and others.