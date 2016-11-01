BRONCO DEFEAT MAY PUT SNARL INTO PATRIOTS SMERLAS SAYS THIS TEAM REMINDS HIM OF '87 BILLS

It could be an angry and dangerous New England Patriots team that visits Rich Stadium Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills.

At least, if the observations of ex-Bill Fred Smerlas have any validity.

The long-time Buffalo defensive star is now a member of the Patriots and, at age 34, rates as an experienced NFL observer.

The Patriots were stunned by the way their 9-6 loss to the Denver Broncos ended Sunday at Foxboro Stadium. Quarterback Hugh Millen inadvertently ran out the last 14 seconds with New England within field-goal range.

"This team came into the locker room mad. It was not like we got beat. We beat ourselves. We were mad," Smerlas said.

Even with their 3-5 record at the halfway mark, the Patriots have surprised a lot of people in Dick MacPherson's first year as head coach. They had a chance to be 4-4.

Smerlas compares the Patriots to the 1987 Bills team he played on. Buffalo finished 7-8 that year but was just starting to flex its young muscles. The Bills swept Miami, upset Denver and won on the road against an Indianapolis team that eventually took the division title. The next season, they went 12-4.

"This team," Smerlas observed, "reminds me a lot of the '87 team. Lot of fun to be around. The guys work hard. They're starting to believe in themselves. One of these days, it's going to click. Maybe next week, maybe not. But it's going to click some day when we score a lot of points."

Aside from Sunday's gaffe, Millen has been giving the Patriots competent, steady quarterbacking since he took over the starting job the fourth week of the season.

Although he had been in the NFL since 1986, the 27-year-old former University of Washington quarterback had started only a handful of games in his career and thrown only 145 passes. He has completed 63 percent and, before Sunday, generally performed well in end-of-game situations.

Is all the confidence the Patriots seemed to be developing in Millen now to be lost? Smerlas doubts it.

"I think this team has a lot of class. They'll rally behind him," he said. "The players know he tried. He could have been the hero like Jim Kelly was when he ran for the touchdown on the last play at Miami in 1989.

"I think the team here is going to come back."

Held to two field goals by Denver, New England (only seven touchdowns) has had difficulty scoring. Rookie Leonard Russell has given the Pats some strong running. Tight end Marv Cook and wide receiver Irving Fryar are capable pass catchers, but New England lacks a speed receiver.

The interior of the offensive line has been a problem area, too. New England lost right guard Greg Rakoczy during the Denver game with a sprained right knee. The Patriots already are missing right guard Danny Villa, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

It's the defense, coached by veteran Joe Collier, that has made the Pats surprisingly competitive. New England is allowing a shade under 18 points a game and has given up more than 20 only twice.

The Bills will have to prepare for the many looks a Collier-coached defense can give an opponent.

"We have so many defenses, so many variations," Smerlas said. "He has a repertoire of a million things."

Smerlas said it's a lot more complicated than the Bills' defense he played on in 1988 and 1989.

"In Buffalo, we had such a strong front -- Arthur Still, Bruce Smith and me," he said. "We overpowered people. So we really didn't have to do that much.

"Like Buffalo now, we blitz more and bring more guys. With this team, we do a lot of overs (overshifts) and unders (undershifts). We do the Bears' defense; we do some blitzing; we do a little bit of everything.

"Shoot, every day I go home and study my defenses."

Once a Pro Bowler, Smerlas is now a backup on the defensive line. He plays about every third series as the backup to nose tackle Tim Goad. He also performs on the short-yardage and goal-line defenses and the field-goal block unit.

Sunday will be the first time Smerlas will play against the Bills, a team he played 11 seasons for. He will line up against one of his best friends, Bills starting left guard Jim Ritcher.

"I'll probably start laughing when I first get in the game -- until Jim Ritcher knocks my face mask off," Smerlas said.