MASSIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS A NATIONAL CRISIS

Many newspapers portray a one-sided view of illegal immigration. Stories contend that most illegal immigrants are poor migrant farm families who do work that Americans won't take.

However, U.S Department of Agriculture statistics and most independent studies conclude that only 15 percent to 20 percent of illegal aliens are farm workers. While their plight makes a compelling "news" story, reporters often fail to point out that:

All illegal aliens come here as violators of U.S. federal laws.

Many are precisely the kinds of people for whom we generously offer 850,000 legal permanent resident visas per year.

However, far too many illegal immigrants fall into other categories. There are organized criminals, drug dealers and those who use fraudulent documents to acquire free health care, tax-supported public housing, free bilingual educations and free legal aid.

Furthermore, a new twist has developed in recent years -- the involvement of organized crime in the smuggling of illegal aliens through Canada and major international airports in the U.S.

Illegal immigration is a national crisis that's draining our economy and encouraging crime.

DOROTHY ALT

Kenmore