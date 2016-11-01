The photo of James Monahan, president of Taxpayers and Residents Against Crazy Spending, in "Johnny Can't Teach" failed to convey his remarks at that moment. Monahan was attacking the district's Head Start and special education programs.

An all too familiar refrain from TRACS -- which has in the past described elementary art, music and physical education as "frill subjects" -- advocated classes of 40 children and roundly applauded a suggested one-year closing of schools as a break for taxpayers.

Much of this bitter rhetoric is apparently aimed at the Hispanics and blacks who comprise one-third of Dunkirk's school population. For the disadvantaged children of Dunkirk, the quality education currently provided here may be their best means of escaping the cycle of economic deprivation.

Dunkirk teachers need not apologize for the salaries they earn. If those salaries seem excessive to TRACS and some taxpayers, it is only because salaries were inadequate for so many years.

Joseph E. Sweeny

Dunkirk

