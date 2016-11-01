TOWN BOARD TO REVIEW CHEEKTOWAGA BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING IS SET FOR MONDAY AFTER PERUSAL SATURDAY BY OFFICIALS

The Cheektowaga Town Board will review the tentative $41.7 million 1992 town budget Saturday in advance of a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The board so far has trimmed only $10,000 from Supervisor Frank E. Swiatek's budget proposal, making cuts in the appropriations for the town clerk's and personnel offices.

The board is scheduled to meet with presidents of three smaller bargaining units representing town employees, and several department heads.

Swiatek said Thursday he has had three meetings with department heads and town employee union representatives.

His proposed budget, entailing a 1.3 percent cut in spending but a 9.7 percent increase in the property tax rate, calls for a reduction of $300,000 in the projected cost of benefits for all town employees.

Neither the reduction in benefit costs, nor the effect on service from other spending cuts, has yet been determined, he said.

Other impacts on the budget are still coming in, Swiatek said, including notice from the county that sales-tax distribution will reflect the 1990 census figures, showing a reduction of almost 10 percent for Cheektowaga, retroactive to July.

This could cost the town $100,000 this year and $200,000 next year, Swiatek said.

Swiatek said he is trying to get more information about a preliminary notice of a possible $800,000 increase in the town's share of employee retirement costs, and determine if it can be spread over several years.