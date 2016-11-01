HUMBOLDT 'Y' FACING UNCERTAIN FUTURE

A report on the financial viability of the Humboldt Family Branch YMCA on East Ferry Street has raised fears that the oldest inner-city branch of the community-service organization will be merged or closed within three years.

John D. Murray, president of the YMCA of Greater Buffalo, said Thursday there are no plans to "close or merge" the 63-year-old building in the heart of the Masten District. He referred to a report on the facility completed by a special YMCA committee, which makes recommendations to the Greater YMCA of Buffalo board of directors.

The report, which does not recommend the closing of the Humboldt branch, proposes goals to be achieved within 36 months. They include eliminating the facility's operating deficit, increasing membership, obtaining tenants and correcting structural and safety problems "within the limit of availble resources."

However, Albert "Mickey" Howard, a Humboldt YMCA board member, said the recommendations are a result of tough negotiations between his board and YMCA of Greater Buffalo board.

"We all agreed to that 36-month plan," Howard said. "Prior to that they had recommended that we merge with the Williams-Emslie branch, and we all felt that would be devastating and destroy the concept of a YMCA building (on East Ferry Street)."

Howard said the original report from the special committee recommended closing the Humboldt YMCA. And while he admitted the facility has had problems attracting adult members, the rtain future

branch deserves a chance.

"We see the problem as being a condition of the physical image. . . . We feel that if we can get something done to the building, we can increase the attendance," he said.

Howard also stood by a statement he made to the Challenger, a weekly newspaper covering the black community, that the YMCA had a "long history of non-commitment" to the African-American community.

"What has been hammered out has not erased the fear of closing," he said.