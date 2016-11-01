STOCKS TUMBLE AFTER NEW ECONOMIC REPORTS

Stock prices fell today under the weight of new signs of economic weakness.

The Dow Jones average of 30 industrials dropped 20.57 points to 3,020.35 by noon.

Losers outnumbered gainers by more than 9 to 5 in nationwide trading of New York Stock Exchange-listed issues, with 486 up, 919 down and 532 unchanged.

The Commerce Department reported that new orders for durable goods took an unexpectedly large 3.2 percent drop in September.

Another report showed a 29,000 increase in initial claims for state unemployment insurance during the week of Oct. 12.

The two sets of figures provided scant encouragement to investors who have been looking for signs that the economy's bid to recover from the recession might be gathering strength.

Meanwhile, expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve might take further steps to stimulate the economy so far have gone unfulfilled.

Harley-Davidson plunged 12 to 40 1/4 . The company's third-quarter report, which showed an earnings gain below analysts' expectations, was greeted with a rush of sell orders.

Sun Microsystems, the most active issue in NASDAQ trading of over-the-counter stocks, dropped 1 to 24 3/8 . Late Wednesday the company reported only a slight increase in profits for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 27.