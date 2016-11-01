Services for William Guest will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in New Jerusalem Revival Center, 2723 20th St. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Guest, 81, formerly of Unity Park, died Sunday (Oct. 20, 1991) in Niagara Falls Memorial Nursing Home.

He was born in Cayce, S.C., and was a longtime resident of Niagara Falls.

Guest was employed at Carborundum Co. for several years and more recently worked for several area building contractors.

He was a longtime member of New Jerusalem Revival Center.

Surviving are his wife, Annie Belle Guest, and two sisters, Lizzie Rhodes and Adell Morgan.