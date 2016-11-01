A Mass of Christian Burial for Anna Mae Boudreau, a native and longtime resident of Niagara Falls, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Pater's Catholic Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston, after prayers at 9 in the Otto Redanz LaSalle Park Chapel, 2215 Military Road, Town of Niagara. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.

Mrs. Boudreau, 89, formerly of 73rd Street and Linwood Avenue, died Sunday (Oct. 20, 1991) in Santa Cruz, Calif. The former Anna Mae Fisher moved to California in 1985.

Her husband, Joseph H. Boudreau, died in 1963. He was a retired postal supervisor at the Main Post Office in Niagara Falls.

Surviving are two sons, Jerauld of Cupertino, Calif., and William of Schenectady; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.