BANKAMERICA-BCCI TIES DETAILED

BankAmerica Corp. had transactions of at least $1 billion a day during the 1980s with the scandal-marred Bank of Commerce and Credit International, according to a published report.

The transactions, part of a correspondent banking association between the two institutions, included funds used by BCCI to artificially pump up its deposits, the San Francisco Chronicle reported today. The newspaper cited unnamed sources and documents.

BankAmerica, parent of the nation's second-largest bank, Bank of America, said there was nothing improper about its dealings with BCCI and that it had no knowledge of any illegal activities that might have occurred.