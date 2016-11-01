875 RUNNERS PARTICIPATE IN YALEM MEMORIAL RUN

The Gordon Highlanders bagpipers led a field of nearly 900 runners to the starting line Sunday for the second running of the Linda Yalem Memorial Run, held in memory of the University at Buffalo student who was raped and killed last year on the Ellicott Creek bicycle path.

Dr. David O'Keeffe of Orchard Park and Lisa Warneke of Amherst were the winners of the 5-kilometer race held on the UB North Campus in Amherst, with times of 14:39 and 18:21 respectively.

The race attracted 985 entries, but only 875 crossed the finish line, indicating to race officials that many registered to donate to the Yalem scholarship fund and the university's rape prevention programs.

Sunday's race was held on the anniversary of Ms. Yalem's death. No arrests have been made.