PHONES INSTALLED AT JAIL FOR INMATES

The idea that each prisoner is allowed only one telephone call is a thing of the past at the Niagara Falls City Jail.

Individual telephones are being installed just outside the bars on 24 of the 32 cells at Public Safety Building, 520 Hyde Park Blvd.

Prisoners will be able to reach out between the bars and touch somebody by phone.

The telephones are for outgoing calls only, and they accept only collect calls -- which means that the person receiving the call must agree to pay for it.

The phones have very short, metal-sheathed cords, so the prisoner has to stand very close to the front of the cell to reach between the bars and make a call.