MRS. ZIARNIAK

In Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, marriage vows were exchanged by Rachel Jacqueline Betyn and Christopher Joseph Ziarniak before the Rev. Paul R. Letourneau.

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur R. Betyn, parents of the bride, and Mr. and Mrs. Conrad F. Ziarniak, the bridegroom's parents, are of Cheektowaga. A reception was given in Adam's restaurant.

After a trip to Orlando, Fla., the newly married couple will be at home in Cheektowaga.

The bride, a secretary at McAuley-Seton Home Care, is a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and is attending Erie Community College North Campus.

The bridegroom, a Cheektowaga Central High School graduate, attended ECC North and is a materials research technician at Wilson Greatbatch Ltd.